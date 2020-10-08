World Rugby rates Uale Mai as extremely intelligent player

As reported by World Rugby, Mai was one of Tenana’s top picks when he assembled his own line-up for the world’s best rugby 7s team.

“Uale was an extremely intelligent player, a chess master who could put all the right pieces in place and read all the twists and turns before they’d even occurred. I played against him a lot of times and always admired how he controlled the game. He didn’t necessarily score a lot of tries himself, but he was responsible for putting tries on a plate for others.” Said Tenana.

Even with his first-hand experience, Tenana admits selecting an all-time sevens team was no easy task.

In the end, he went for an all-southern hemisphere line-up, featuring three fellow New Zealanders, a Fijian, a Samoan, and one player apiece from South Africa and Argentina.

During his time on the pitch, Tenana won the Rugby World Cup Sevens, multiple HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series titles, and a gold medal at the 2002 Commonwealth Games, playing with and against some of the game’s greatest players.