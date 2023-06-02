15 people receive Samoa Honours and Awards

This is the first time the biannual awards have been presented in six years, and were held as part of the closing ceremony for the 60th Independence Celebrations.

The awards also cover Samoa's diaspora who have contributed to the development of the country.

Former Head of State, Tui Atua Tupua Tamasese Tupuola Efi, was awarded with the country's highest civil honour for services to the country which included being Prime Minister from 1976 to 1982, and Head of State from 2007 until 2017.