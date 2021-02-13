16-year-old Samoan national tests positive for Covid-19

The teenager was tested positive and again on repetition while in managed isolation at the TTM Isolation Unit last night.

The CEO for Health, Leausa Samau Dr Take Naseri said the teenager is s asymptomatic and in good health.

The 16-year old travelled with his mother from California and transited through New Zealand on Wednesday for 26 hours before arriving in Samoa yesterday (Friday)

The mother has tested negative on arrival; has no symptoms and is being closely monitored at the quarantine site.

She was re-tested today and the results were negative.

According to Leausa Samau Dr Take Naseri, all infection, prevention and control protocols have been strictly followed by the health workers, response teams and staff at the Airport, Quarantine sites and Isolation units.

They will however, be tested again on Monday.

He said seven other passengers are being closely monitored as tests have revealed that five have tested positive and are historical cases; and two are false positives.

Six of these passengers travelled from Australia and one from Sudan.

They have all been retested and the results received later today are all negative.

Fifty passengers from the repatriation flight NZ990 yesterday (Friday) travelled from high-risk countries outside of New Zealand, such as (Australia, USA, United Kingdom, India, Nigeria, South Africa) have tested negative on arrival and routine testing will continue as per protocol.

Tests are conducted on arrival, on day five (5), on day 14, and on day 21 of quarantine. Passengers are also screened daily for symptoms.

