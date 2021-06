17-year-old Fainu’u Fainu’u was last seen at around 3pm at Tuaefu on 25 May.

He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black short pair of shorts and sport shoes. He was carrying an army back bag.

Fainu’u is the youngest of eight children.

Police is urging anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Fainu’u Fainu’u, to kindly inform and contact any Police Station nearby or 22222.