2 Samoan chiefs support Covid-19 mass vaccination campaign

Tuala and Leituao contracted the Covid-19 virus a few weeks ago in New Zealand and almost lost their lives.

Their experience as Covid-19 survivors is a strong testament to the fury of this killer virus.

They now continue to work together with the Samoan and Pacific Community in New Zealand to drive the vaccination campaign of Pacific Islanders.

Their encouraging message coincided with the assiduous efforts that teams of vaccinators deployed throughout the country yesterday the administration of the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines.

The Supakako Samoa paid a visit to the National Emergency Operations Centre to present baskets of Samoan fruits and locally baked pastries to help with the meals prepared for the teams.

Photo supplied Government of Samoa media