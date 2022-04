The total number of community cases is now 2,279.

There are 1,517 active cases while 761 people are confirmed to have fully recovered.

A total of 22,904 RATs have been administered by the Ministry of Health to date.

Nine people are currently being isolated at the Motootua National Hospital.

There were new Covid-19 related deaths were reported in the 24-hour period to 2pm yesterday.

