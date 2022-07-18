23 new Covid-19 cases in Samoa

The Ministry of Health confirmed that the new statistics has taken the number of cases (community and border) to 15,178 to date.

MOH also reported that there are two patients isolated at the Moto’otua National Hospital and none in the Intensive Care Unit.

The Ministry said, “In strengthening our defense against the virus, the public is kindly reminded to remain vigilant and adhere to public health advice by continuing to wear facial masks, complying with social distancing, stay home and isolate if one feels unwell, and maintain good personal hygiene at all times.”

Eligible members of the public are reminded to visit their nearest hospital for their first or second dose of the vaccine, as well as a booster shot.