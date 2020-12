The deceased is a 30-year-old man of Aele Fou and Faleula.

Samoa Police have charged the suspect with murder.

Police Commissioner Su’a Fuiavailiili Egon Keil said they are withholding the name of the victim out of respect for the families.

Police and the Fire and Emergency Service Authority were called to the scene at around 10pm on Saturday when the body of a man was discovered in the garden area outside Birdies Bar at Faleata Golf course.