3 apprehended in Samoa for suspected drug smuggling

According to Samoa Police Service, the suspects are currently in police custody for further investigation of the allegations against them.

The Faleatiu village council informed the Police in regards to a rental vehicle they suspected of smuggling drugs, in the duration of their usual village curfew on Tuesday, 20 October 2020.

During the police search, plastic bags suspected of methamphetamine, smoking pipes or utensils and several marijuana plants were found.

The Ministry of Police, Prisons & Corrections acknowledged the support of the Faleatiu village council adding it appreciated the ongoing assistance and support by village councils in reporting these illegal activities to the police.