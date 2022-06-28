31 new Covid cases in Samoa

One patient is currently in managed isolation and none at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Moto’otua Hospital.

The total number of cases (community and border) is 14,843.

The Ministry of health is reminding the public to remain vigilant and adhere to public health advice by continuing to wear facial masks, complying with social distancing, stay home and isolate if one feels unwell, and maintain good personal hygiene at all times.

“Eligible members of the public are urged to please visit the nearest hospital for your first or second dose, and booster. Vaccination remains our best defense against severe effects of the virus. The safety of our families and loved ones is everyone’s responsibility.”