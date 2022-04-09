342 new community cases, 3 border cases in Samoa

This brings the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases to 3,602 recorded since 17 March 2022 not including the 63 border related cases.

Three critical cases are in ICU while seven are in managed isolation at the National Hospital.

A one-year-old baby girl is fighting for her life and is currently in an induced coma with severe pneumonia as a result of Covid-19.

RNZ Pacific reports Papalii Dr Tito Kamu has confirmed they are speaking with a paediatrician in New Zealand on how to assist the child.

He said the baby has been in an induced coma for three days now and is slowly recovering, but she remains critical.

To date, 31,435 RATs have been administered by the Ministry.

The Ministry of Health confirmed four Covid-19 related deaths in the 24 hour recording periods bringing the death toll to seven.