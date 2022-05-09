449 new community cases in Samoa

This brings the total number of confirmed community cases to 10,583.

The report is over the last 48 hours commencing from 2pm 2 May to 2pm, 4th May.

According to the ministry, there are 10 patients currently in managed isolation at Moto’otua Hospital.

The toll for Covid-related death is 20.

The ministry is urging the public to remain vigilant and take heed of health precautions and restrictions such as wearing face masks, maintaining social distance in public places, and ensure personal hygiene at all times.

Those who are feeling unwell are strongly advised to stay home and isolate to keep your families and loved ones safe.

The public is also urged to get vaccinated as vaccination remains the best defense against Covid-19.