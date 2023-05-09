5 arrested in Samoa for drug-related offences

Samoa Deputy Police Commissioner Papalii Monalisa Tiai Keti told Tala Fou that police seized methamphetamine and utensils, marijuana and a 9mm unlawful pistol from the site after they executed a search warrant on Saturday.

The five individuals, the oldest being 62 years old, are now jointly charged with possession of narcotics and utensils.

They are all in custody to await their first court appearance on 22 May 2023 for mention.

Police said the successful operation is a result of the tireless efforts of the police, and their continued commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of the community.

Papalii said it’s a grave concern to the Ministry to see women involved in drug trafficking.

The Ministry acknowledged the continuous support of the public especially the informants who provide tips on these illegal activities in the country.

Photo Samoa Police Caption: Some of the items confiscated in the raid at Toamua uta