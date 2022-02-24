5 frontline workers in Samoa remain in isolation

They are all reported to be well and asymptomatic.

The latest positive case involving a passenger, who travelled on a repatriation flight from Australia on 19 January, was discharged yesterday.

Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa announced today that the passenger returned three negative tests consecutively.

A total of 272 passengers who arrived on an Air New Zealand flight on 12 February 2022 are in quarantine.

All the passengers have completed three tests within seven days and their results returned negative.

They will remain in quarantine for 21 days mandated by quarantine procedures.

To date, 97.5 per cent of the eligible population have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination.

The National Emergency Operations Centre said 89.5 per cent have taken their second jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

A total of 25,801 people between the ages of 12 and 18 years have been administered the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The second dose has been administered to 21,479 people in that age group.

A total of 4,470 people have received their booster shot.

The vaccines roll out programme for the age group 11-5 years old, will begin as soon as the pediatric vaccine supplies arrive.

Photo screenshot Government of Samoa Caption: Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa address the media