88 registered nurses graduate in Samoa

The graduates completed nursing and midwifery training.

The Ministry of Health’s Assistant C.E.O. for Nursing and Midwifery, Momoti Ulisese Tapuvae, said seven nurses graduated with a diploma while 70 graduated with a bachelor's degree.

"And all of these nurses will be allocated to the areas with demand and also they will replace a number of nurses who have left the job because of other opportunities overseas and also with the theological college and other areas of nursing like the National University of Samoa and other private sectors.”

"We are still in need of more nurses and midwives.”

"Our new nurses have been the frontliners for Covid-19 activities, not only with the vaccination programmes, the repatriation flights but also with the quarantine sites."