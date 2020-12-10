ADB provides grant funding for Samoa Cross-Island Road upgrade

At the virtual signing ceremony, Samoa’s Minister of Finance and ADB Governor Sili Epa Tuioti signed both grant agreements sourced from ADB’s Asian Development Fund.

The $10 million contingent disaster-financing grant will help strengthen Samoa’s resilience to disasters by natural hazards and health-related emergencies.

The project agreement with the Land Transport Authority, for the $40 million grant, which will fund the upgrade of one of Samoa’s most important roads, was signed by Minister of Works, Transport, and Infrastructure Tapunu’u Papaliitele Unasa Niko Lee Hang.

ADB Pacific Department Director General Leah Gutierrez signed both grant agreements and the project agreement for ADB.

“This signing confirms the first-ever ADB-supported major road project in Samoa,” said Ms. Gutierrez. “ADB support through the third phase of the Pacific Disaster Resilience Programme will provide a timely and predictable source of emergency financing following natural and health-related disasters,” said Ms. Gutierrez.

The project will upgrade the Central Cross Island Road in Upolu by building 8.4 kilometers of footpaths, and establishing 18 streetlights, 18 safe bus stops, and 11 pedestrian crossings.