AFP Commissioner congratulates new Samoa counterpart

A statement from the AFP said Kershaw also reaffirmed the strong relationship between the two law enforcement agencies.

Last week Samoa Cabinet approved Commissioner Auapaau’s appointment from a list of seven highly qualified applicants.

Auapaau is a veteran law enforcer for 23 years.

His leadership resume includes managing District Operations in the Community complemented by his impressive performance to Command the Pacific Islands Police Contingent, (RAMSI) for four years in the Solomon Islands.

According to a reference from the Commander of the Entire RAMSI Operations which included New Zealand, Australia and participating countries, Commissioner Auapaau was ranked very highly in his significant contributions in resolving difficult policing operations as well as modelling extremely high standards of performances and behaviors at the top most end of the executive spectrum.

Auapaau’s appointment as Police and Prisons and Correctional Services is for three years.

Photo supplied Caption: Samoa Police, Prisons & Corrections Services Commissioner Auapaau Logoitino Filipo.