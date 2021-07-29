American Samoa congratulates Samoa's new Prime Minister

Speaking at a cabinet meeting, the Governor, Lemanu Peleti Mauga says he congratulated Fiame over the phone, adding that American Samoa expressed blessings to the new government of Samoa.

The Territory's Congresswoman, Uifa'atali Amata also congratulated Fiame on her historic leadership role as the first female Prime Minister of Samoa.

In a statement, she said she congratulated the Prime Minister, and wished her and her Government and the people of Samoa all the best.

The Congresswoman said she look forward to working with Fiame on important issues that affected the US, American Samoa, and Samoa.

She also thanked former Prime Minister, Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi for his many years of dedicated service to Samoa and friendship to the U.S.

Photo: Eyespy Radio (Samoa) 87.5 Caption: Samoa Prime Minister Fiamē Naomi Mata'afa chairing her first FAST party cabinet meeting.