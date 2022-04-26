Assistant Attorney General resigns in Samoa

This was confirmed by Attorney General Su'a Hellen Wallwork who said Ainuu's resignation was not a surprise. Su'a told Radio Polynesia, that Ainuu tendered his resignation on Friday.

Adding that he's given his two weeks notice.

Fuimaono was in charge of the Civil Litigation and Opinions division which was tasked with providing legal advice on legislation administered by ministries and corporations.

The Civil division of the Attorney General's office also represents government bodies in civil claims before the District Court, Supreme Court and the Court of Appeal to ensure all parts of the government act in accordance with the law.

Photo file Caption: Fuimaono Sefo Ainu'u resigns as Assistant Attorney General