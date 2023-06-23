Australia’s Governor General visits Samoa Family Health Association

The delegation also toured the soon-to-be launched diagnostic pathology lab based at SFHA.

A statement said “The Governor-General and Mrs. Hurley had the privilege of engaging with health practitioners and volunteers at SFHA to learn more about their meaningful work.”

“This included meeting with SFHA’s Executive Director Lealaiauloto Lia’i Si’itia, board member and church representative Reverend Asalele Lefauaitu, and youth champion Gutu Fa’asau.”

“The Governor-General and Mrs. Hurley also toured the soon-to-be launched Samoa Diagnostic Medical Laboratory based at SFHA which will provide essential testing services to support SFHA’s important work. This includes providing early diagnosis of sexual and reproductive health conditions such as cervical cancers.”

“The laboratory was made possible by a partnership between SFHA, Pacific Laboratory Specialists (PLS), International Planned Parenthood Federation Sub-Regional Office of the Pacific (IPPF SROP) and the Australian Government through the Business Partnerships Platform. This will be the first private lab of its kind and will enable tests to be undertaken in Samoa, reducing the turnaround time from 4 – 6 weeks to 3 – 4 days.”

The Governor-General said: “It is truly a pleasure for Linda and I to meet the remarkable team at SFHA and to witness first-hand the strong partnership with Australia.

“I was especially honoured to meet today with representatives from the youth and church, critical voices for family health.”

Australia is committed to working together with local organisations and key stakeholders in Samoa and across the region to support healthcare initiatives that lifts communities, particularly women and girls, to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

SFHA Executive Director Lealaiauloto Lia’i Si’itia said: “It’s a real honour for me and the team to welcome their Excellencies the Governor-General and Mrs. Hurley to SFHA, and to share with them some of the work we do in our communities with Australia’s support, including through our mobile clinics. We are particularly excited about the new pathology lab which will ensure responsive and timely diagnoses and treatment of diseases.”