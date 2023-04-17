Australia announces budget support for Samoa

This was announced by Australia's Minister for International Development and the Pacific, and Samoa's Finance Minister.

The Ministers also announced a new eight-year partnership focused on Samoa's economic growth and governance priorities.

Called 'Tautai - Governance for Economic Growth', it will support Samoa's continued economic recovery from Covid, jointly delivering projects to improve livelihoods for Samoans.

Tautai complements the eight-year 'Tautua - Human Development for All' partnership announced by Australia's Foreign Minister, Senator Penny Wong, during her visit last year.