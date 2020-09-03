Australia arrests man for conspiracy to assassinate Samoa PM

The Australian government said Talalelei Pauga was arrested in Queensland on 20 August in response to an extradition request made from Samoa.

The government said Pauga was wanted to face prosecution in Samoa for the offence of conspiracy to murder.

The Samoa Observer newspaper reported Pauga, who was also known as 'ninja', was one of four being accused of conspiring to murder Prime Minister Tuila'epa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi in August 2019.

He also hit headlines for throwing a pig's head at Tuila'epa at a 2018 Brisbane meeting.

Samoa is believed to have filed an extradition order for Mr Pauga in September.

King Faipopo, whose real name is Malele Paulo, Lemai Faioso Sione and Taualai Leiloa are the other defendants in the case.