Australia commits to support sustainable development in Samoa

A statement issued by the government confirmed that these development include investing in health, education, governance, and climate resilience. Australia is proud to partner with Samoa by increasing our development assistance to an estimated AUD$53.5 million in the 2023/2024 financial year.

Australian High Commissioner, Emily Luck, said, "Guided by the Pathway for the Development of Samoa and supported by our Bilateral Partnership Arrangement, Australia is committed to working alongside Prime Minister Fiame and the Samoan Government to support Samoa's development aspirations.”

“Together, we can create a safer, more secure, and more prosperous Samoa and Blue Pacific,” said Ms. Luck.

Australia is improving the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme to maximise its economic contributions to Samoa and Pacific economies.

This includes: - aligning the programme with the policy settings of the Government of Samoa; - strengthening conditions and better supporting workers; - providing access to Medicare for an initial 200 families from across the Pacific in the government’s family accompaniment pilot; - embedding skills development through training; and - supporting workers to access superannuation savings when they return home.

Australia said it is proud to be investing in deepening the connections between our peoples, including through expanded access to Australian media content and boosting media connections in the region, improving visa service delivery, and building on our shared love of sport.