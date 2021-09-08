Australia launches two new partnerships under Business Partnerships Platform in Samoa

Ms Luck said that the private sector is an essential partner in the region’s economic recovery from COVID-19.

“Through the Business Partnerships Platform, Australia is using its development assistance to leverage private sector finance and promote market activity in our region,” Ms Luck said.

The two new partnerships promote inclusive COVID-19 recovery supporting sustainable models for improving health and increasing incomes.

The projects to be supported under the Business Partnerships Platform COVID-19 Recovery Partnerships for Samoa are:

• Establishing a pathology lab for equitable health care. A partnership with Pacific Laboratory Specialists, Samoa Family Health Association, the International Planned Parenthood Federation Sub-regional Office for the Pacific and the Australian Government to establish the first fully functional diagnostic laboratory in Samoa to provide timely screening, early diagnosis, treatment referral and effective follow-up to under-served communities.

• Scaling online bookings for micro and small tourism operators. A partnership with BookingSamoa and the Australian Government to improve the online presence of small tourism operators through a booking platform that will increase opportunities and income when the tourism sector recovers.

This year marks the significant milestone of 50 years of formal diplomatic relations between Australia and Samoa. These new Business Partnerships Platform initiatives will support Samoa’s health security and economic recovery in response to COVID-19, in line with Australia’s Partnerships for Recovery Strategy.

Photo supplied