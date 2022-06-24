Baby confirmed as latest Covid-related death in Samoa

According to the Ministry of Health, the baby girl had no health conditions and was not eligible for vaccination.

The Ministry has also confirmed 40 positive cases in its latest Covid-19 situational report commencing from 19 June to 21 June 2022.

One person is in managed isolation and none are at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Moto’otua hospital.

The total number of cases (community and border) stands at 14,812.

The Ministry said adhering to public health advice such as wearing facial masks, maintaining social distance, and washing of hands is important to maintain good personal hygiene and to contain the spread of the virus and prevent new infections.

“Eligible members of the public are urged to please visit the nearest hospital for your first or second dose, and booster. Vaccination remains our best defense against severe effects of the virus. The safety of our families and loved ones is everyone’s responsibility,” the Ministry said.

Photo file