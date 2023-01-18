British High Commissioner delegation visits Samoa’s Tanumalala Prison

Police Commissioner Auapa’au Logoitino Filipo and Prison's Deputy Commissioner Leiataua Samuelu Afamasaga conducted a brief tour for the delegation.

Samoa Police said, “The visitation was conducted upon the British High Commission’s request; the team of visitors were able to understand and realize the operational processes of the prison sites if British nationals were to be arrested and become inmates here in Samoa.”

Deputy High Commissioner Robert Ower and his team conveyed their gratitude for the time offered by Samoa Police, Prisons & Corrections Services for the visitation.

Commissioner Auapa’au also acknowledged the UK in Samoa- British High Commission for their support of the Tanumalala Prison Library and contribution that went towards the Art programme carried out for inmates.