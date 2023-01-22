Cabinet approves establishment of Samoa Export Authority

Acting Prime Minister Tuala Tevaga Iosefo Ponifaso said the Authority is one of the key initiatives highlighted in the Government’s manifesto.

“The Authority will start with the exportation of agricultural products through the Samoa Trust Estates Corporation (STEC). In the long term, it is anticipated that all other exports will be part of this Authority in the future,” he said in a statement.

Export of agricultural products will be much needed to assist the economy which has been in three consecutive years of negative growth due to the measles outbreak in 2019 followed by the Covid-19 pandemics.

According to the Central Bank of Samoa, some of the star performers in the export industry in the year 2018/19 were fresh fish, noni, coconut oil and taro.

For the whole year to June 2018/19, total exports earnings were up by 42.4 percent to $130.9 million.