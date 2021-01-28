Cabinet re-appoints Ali’imuamua to lead Samoa Bureau of Statistics

Ali’imuamua holds a Masters of Arts in Demography from the Australian National University and among the longest serving loyal SBS staff since 1987 after graduating from the University of the South Pacific in Suva Fiji with a BA in Economics & Administration.

She left the Bureau five years later to work as the Research Officer and Part-time Lecturer for Population Studies at the School of Social and Economic Developments at the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji.

When she returned home she was rehired by the Bureau, where she has worked for close to 20 years before her appointed as the SBS Chief Executive in 2018.

Photo supplied Samoa Govt Press Caption: Samoa Bureau of Statistics Chief Executive Officer, Ali’imuamua MalaefonoTauā-Faasalaina