 

Cabinet re-appoints Ali’imuamua to lead Samoa Bureau of Statistics

BY: Loop Pacific
09:08, January 28, 2021
13 reads

Cabinet has upheld the unanimous recommendation by the Review Panel for incumbent Chief Executive Officer Ali’imuamua MalaefonoTauā-Faasalaina, to lead the Samoa Bureau of Statistics, (SBS) for the another three-year term.

Ali’imuamua holds a Masters of Arts in Demography from the Australian National University and among the longest serving loyal SBS staff since 1987 after graduating from the University of the South Pacific in Suva Fiji with a BA in Economics & Administration.

She left the Bureau five years later to work as the Research Officer and Part-time Lecturer for Population Studies at the School of Social and Economic Developments at the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji.

When she returned home she was rehired by the Bureau, where she has worked for close to 20 years before her appointed as the SBS Chief Executive in 2018.

 

Photo supplied Samoa Govt Press Caption: Samoa Bureau of Statistics Chief Executive Officer, Ali’imuamua MalaefonoTauā-Faasalaina 

     

Tags: 
Samoa Bureau of Statistics
CEO reappointment
  • 13 reads