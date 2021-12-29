Challenges to November-by elections head to Samoa's Supreme Court in 2022

TV1Samoa reports FAST losing candidate for the Sagaga 2 constituency, Fata Ryan Schuster, is suing election night winner, HRPP candidate Maulolo Tavita Amosa, accusing him of treating and bribery during the campaign period.

Maulolo, who was sworn in last month, has denied the accusations against him and filed a counter petition citing treating and bribery against Fata.

The losing HRPP candidate for the Falealili 2 constituency, Leleimalefaga Ne'emia Fonotia, has filed the second suit of the by-elections.

His petition against election night winner and FAST candidate Fuimaono Asafo Tito also cites treating and bribery.

Both matters will be heard on 27 January, 2022.

The Northern Marianas recorded three Covid-19-related deaths over the weekend.

The Governor's Covid-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corporation confirming the fatalities on December 25 and 26.

Meanwhile, 40 cases have been confirmed positive for Covid-19 from surveillance and travel testing on December 24 and 25 bringing the CNMI total to 2,893 cases since March 28, 2020.

The individuals have been isolated and are actively monitored.