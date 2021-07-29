Change of Samoa government brings hope for man facing extradition from Australia

Talalelei Pauga has been in custody in Queensland for nearly a year after the former Samoan government sought his extradition over an alleged assassination plot.

"It's had a real strain on him and also on his children, his whole family as well," said friend Tracey Nelson.

"They're all stressed out. They don't know what's happening."

Samoan police alleged Mr Pauga, who is a duel Australian and Samoan citizen, was involved in a plot to assassinate the former Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi in 2019 and they want him to face a charge of conspiracy to murder.

Before that he was a vocal critic of the longtime leader and in 2018 he made headlines when he hurled abuse, and a pig's head, at Tuilaepa during a visit to a church in Queensland.

Ms Nelson believes the allegation and the attempt to extradite Mr Pauga are politically motivated.

"At the time a lot of people were scared to voice their opinions against Tuilaepa ... this is all politically motivated," she said.

But now, after 22 years, Tuilaepa is no longer prime minister and he's been replaced by Fiame Naomi Mata'afa and her new FAST Party government after elections in April.

Ms Nelson hopes the new government will drop the proceedings against Mr Pauga.

"I'm very hopeful and a lot of people are hopeful and Tala is hopeful as well that it will be reviewed and thrown out," she said.

A spokesman for Samoa's new government said its first priority is to organise a budget but then the new justice minister will likely consider Mr Pauga's case.