Chartered flight to bring Forensic Pathologist and contract workers to Samoa

This was confirmed by the Chairman of the National Emergency Operation’s Centre, Agafili Tomaimano Shem Leo in a press conference Tuesday.

Savali Newspaper reports the chartered flight will provide transport for workers to complete projects which are in limbo due to the Covid-19 international borders lockdown.

“Most of the workers from China will be contracted to the upgrading project for the Matautu wharf; some will be contracted to the building of the Police academy and also to the upgrading of the Moto’otua hospital buildings,” the N.E.O.C. Chairman elaborated.

And there is no exemption when it comes to enforcing the Health Border Security mandates to ensure that the virus does not creep into the country undetected, reassured Director General Health, Leausa Dr. Take Naseri.

He told the local media that the majority of the passengers scheduled to travel from China had completed their vaccinations about two months ago.

“They are asked to bring verified copies of their vaccinations and complete medical clearances,” he added.

“We are also liaising closely with the local Chinese Embassy to ensure that their medical clearances and vaccinations are completed.”

Also on the flight to Samoa is a team of forensic pathologists complemented by a new medical team to replace the current team of Chinese medical specialists who have completed their contracts to work in Samoa.

