Chief Justice Covid-19 Immune and not infectious: Health Director

And the 8 passengers have had their two COVID19 vaccines overseas prior to arrival and fully immune to the virus and not infectious, Director General of Health, Leausa Dr. Take Naseri assured during a press conference over the weekend late Saturday after the Disaster Advisory Committee meeting.

The 7 day quarantine requirement he added is a precautionary measure but it is not stopping regulatory tests upon arrival and prior to release to their respective homes for all passengers.

“We observe them for seven days, and they are also tested,” added Leausa, “both on arrival and before they are released into the community.”

Aside from the Chief Justice of Samoa returning from medical checks in New Zealand, other passengers from the Middle East, Germany and Tel Aviv (located on the Israeli Mediterranean coastline) have also been released upon presenting full vaccination certificates.

“The release of passengers after seven days are being closely monitored on a case-by-case basis.

With the first doses of vaccines on island, Leausa also announced that all new arrivals not yet vaccinated are being given their first doses, and could then be considered for release after two weeks instead of three weeks.

And in the coming days, it will be compulsory for all new overseas arrival to have their two COVID-19 vaccines overseas before they are allowed entry into Samoa, added the Director General of Health.

POLITICAL FRONT

Contentions by FAST Political Party Leader Fiame Naomi Mataafa that the C.J. Satiu’s early release is a political maneuver for him to preside on electoral petitions are predictable, responded HRPP Leader and Prime Minister Tuilaepa Dr. Sailele Malielegaoi.

“FAST should have nothing to fear if they did not violate the Electoral Law,” replied Tuilaepa.

The Electoral Petitions are scheduled to start Monday.