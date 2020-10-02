 

Collins' claims Samoa 'closed its borders a month before New Zealand' fact-checked as false

BY: Loop Pacific
11:22, October 2, 2020
Judith Collins, attempting to land hits on Labour leader Jacinda Ardern during Wednesday night's Newshub Leaders Debate, claimed Samoa closed its border weeks before New Zealand in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About 20 minutes into the televised debate, host Patrick Gower wanted to get the two leaders' thoughts on when a travel 'bubble' could be opened up with the Pacific.

"When will that be open for people to see their families or holiday - how quickly do you want to get the Pacific open?"

Collins answered: "A country like Samoa, it closed its borders a month before New Zealand did. So, so much for hard and early - they actually did."

Labour's social media team sprung into action, tweeting: "Judith claimed Samoa shut their border a month before New Zealand. FACT: We shut the border 19 March, Samoa followed on 20 March."

     

