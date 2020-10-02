Collins' claims Samoa 'closed its borders a month before New Zealand' fact-checked as false

About 20 minutes into the televised debate, host Patrick Gower wanted to get the two leaders' thoughts on when a travel 'bubble' could be opened up with the Pacific.

"When will that be open for people to see their families or holiday - how quickly do you want to get the Pacific open?"

Collins answered: "A country like Samoa, it closed its borders a month before New Zealand did. So, so much for hard and early - they actually did."

Labour's social media team sprung into action, tweeting: "Judith claimed Samoa shut their border a month before New Zealand. FACT: We shut the border 19 March, Samoa followed on 20 March."