Consultation on scrapping of daylight saving unnecessary: Samoa PM

In a media conference this week, Fiame said the involvement of the law in the changes made by the Faatuatua i Le Atua Samoa ua Tasi administration to the DST policy is whether or not it is needed and done in Samoa.

“But the practicing (of Daylight saving) itself, yes it’s true with regards to the complaints but the government is looking at the significant part which is the constitutional actions taken hence the decision to remove daylight saving because we know we can do it here in Samoa,” she added.

“We’re waking up to work while our children to school every day here in Samoa so it’s not that difficult.”

Prime Minister Fiame emphasized that the changes made were made for the betterment of Samoa and were made constitutionally – It does not require any process or consultations adding that the Daylight Saving and the changes made to it are for the people residing in Samoa only and not those overseas.

Last month the FAST government decided to scrap the Daylight Saving policy with the Minister of the Ministry of Commerce Industry and Labour, Faaumuina Wayne Fong saying it was unnecessary and had no benefit for the people of Samoa.

Faaumuina in an interview with Talamua said the only sector that was benefitting from the daylight saving after thorough observation is the sports especially golf.

As for the rest for the country mainly the economy of Samoa, nothing, he added.

Photo supplied Caption: Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa