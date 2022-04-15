Coroner in Samoa releases baby’s body

Samoa's Assistant Police Commissioner Auapaau Logoitino Filipo told Tala Fou that the body of a 4 month baby that was held at the morgue since last month, has since been released by the Coroner to the baby’s family.

According to Auapaau the medical report following the baby’s death has confirmed that the baby did not die from the covid 19 virus, as was initially suspected.

He added that the Coroner is satisfied with the findings revealed in the baby’s medical report and has therefore approved the release of the baby’s body to the grieving family to allow them to make the necessary funeral arrangements and be able to put their loved one to rest.

Photo file