Ale Vena Ale of Faleata 3 electoral constituency said he was worried about reports of the positive case in American Samoa, saying it was very close and he didn't want the coronavirus in his constituency with its high numbers of registered residents.

First time MP Fuaava Amataga Penaia of Aleipata Itupa i Luga electorate also urged the government to look more closely at the effects of the pandemic on the country before opening up borders.