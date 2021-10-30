Covid-19 vaccination for children underway in Samoa

The ministry began visiting schools from Monday to provide vaccinations for Covid-19.

Each school has been informed of the scheduled vaccination date and every parent and guardians will be informed beforehand.

The ministry is urging every parent or guardian to read the information provided before signing the Vaccination Consent form.

The Pfizer vaccine which is called “Cominarty” has been approved for use for children aged 12 years and upwards.

Cominarty has been administered to millions of people around the world and has been proven safe and effective.

The vaccine is a two dose vaccine with a four week interval.

The second dose will be given at the end of November/early December.

All children from 12 years upwards are eligible for the vaccination unless they are acutely ill or have a temperature of 38C or higher.