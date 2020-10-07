Digicel gives WST$14k support to Samoa Victims Support Group

The assistance was in the form of a donation of WST$14,000 tala that was presented to the SVSG President, Siliniu Lina Chang by the Digicel Samoa Chairman, Pepe Fia’ailetoa Christian Fruean as part of their ‘Go Big on Community initiative and building up to their 14th birthday celebration

The proceeds were collected during a corporate fundraiser held during the “Digicel Teuila Festival - Night with the Stars concert” held at the Lava Hotel, on 3rd – 5th September showcasing the best local artists and musicians.

Pepe commented “SVSG has always been a ‘Ray of Hope’ and beacon of light for the victims of sexual violence and abuse. These young children mainly girls have needed the SVSG during a time of physical and emotional distress in their lives for which in most cases, unfortunately the abuse has mainly been inflicted by their own family members. For that, Digicel has always stood by SVSG to support them and their courageous work in attempting to shape up the values, attitudes and lives of these young people”

“In 2016, a vision became a reality on these very grounds as we opened the doors of the ‘Ray of Hope House’ to accommodate up to 18 pregnant teenage victims with additional facilities for a trained onsite caregiver as well as volunteer medical professionals. We at Digicel, will continue to show our support in order to give these young victims a chance to rebuild their young lives with a view to a positive and successful future, despite the challenges they faced earlier in life”, Pepe continues.

SVSG President, Siliniu Lina Chang thanked the Chairman and staff of Digicel and the Lava Hotel for their generous donation and acknowledged Digicel as one of their most loyal supporters throughout the years.

Siliniu commented, “Pepe, I want to thank you again for being there for us from the very beginning. I remember a time where we only had a few resources to our name, but now we have been blessed with the kindness and generosity of our people, best displayed by yourself and your team. I can’t thank you enough”.

Digicel continues its streak of community related activities and advocacies with the launch of the Go Big on Community initiative, where people can register their idea to help with the community. $50,000 tala worth of grant is available for the successful community projects.

Photo supplied