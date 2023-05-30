Direct flight links China to Samoa

The aircraft operated by Hainan Airlines landed at Faleolo International Airport on Sunday evening.

The flight originated from the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Hakou in the Hainan Province.

According to the Samoa Government, there were more than 200 mainly business people from China in a major achievement that has been 10 years in the making.

The passengers on the direct flight will stay in Samoa for eight days before the next flight brings in another group of tourists.

The return flights from Samoa to China are available for travel and cargo.

Samoa and China signed and Air Service Agreement in October 2016.

At the time of the signing, the Government said the designated airlines of Samoa and China will be able to fly between the two States, as well as via or beyond any third country.

There are no restrictions on capacity, frequency and aircraft type.

The agreement will not only create better connectivity between the two States but will also have the added benefit of increasing trade and tourism.

In the foreseeable future, this should create more opportunities for Samoan entrepreneurs and tourist service operators.

The agreement also reaffirms the Samoa International Air Services Agreement Policy which states that the Government of Samoa promotes Open Skies Air Services Agreements.

Photo Samoa Govt Caption: Passengers onboard the inaugural direct commercial flight from Hainan Province in China arrive at Faleolo International Airport