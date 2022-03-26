Drive-through vaccination sites open in Samoa vaccination campaign

The designated sites opened at 8am and will run until 2pm today.

The sites are located at:

EPI blue building of the MOH opposite Seb and Rene Store at Motootua Malaefatu Park opposite Tanoa at Sogi SROS (Scientific Research Organization of Samoa Compound) at Papauta In-Front of Government Building at Matagialalua Vaitele Market SSFA Gym 1 at Tuanaimato SSFA Multi-Purpose Gym at Tuanaimato Apia Park - Car Park

The initiative will administer vaccinations including booster shoots for 18 years and above (minimum of 3 months since completing the last two doses of COVID-19 primary series vaccination), the Pfizer vaccination for children of 12 to 17 years old and the Pediatric Pfizer vaccination for children of 5 to 11 years old.

Members of the public are advised to follow Covid-19 protocols.

These include the following;