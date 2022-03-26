 

Drive-through vaccination sites open in Samoa vaccination campaign

BY: Loop Pacific
11:17, March 26, 2022
Vaccination teams are operating at eight designated sites as Samoa’s Government rolls out the Drive-through Covid-19 Vaccination Drive.

The designated sites opened at 8am and will run until 2pm today.

The sites are located at:

  1. EPI blue building of the MOH opposite Seb and Rene Store at Motootua
  2. Malaefatu Park opposite Tanoa at Sogi
  3. SROS (Scientific Research Organization of Samoa Compound) at Papauta
  4. In-Front of Government Building at Matagialalua
  5. Vaitele Market
  6. SSFA Gym 1 at Tuanaimato
  7. SSFA Multi-Purpose Gym at Tuanaimato
  8. Apia Park - Car Park

The initiative will administer vaccinations including booster shoots for 18 years and above (minimum of 3 months since completing the last two doses of COVID-19 primary series vaccination), the Pfizer vaccination for children of 12 to 17 years old and the Pediatric Pfizer vaccination for children of 5 to 11 years old.

Members of the public are advised to follow Covid-19 protocols.

These include the following;

  • Wearing masks is mandatory (adults and children)
  • Must bring your vaccination card
  • Ensure that you or your child has had breakfast and is well hydrated.
  • Provide a copy of birth certificate or passport to confirm your vaccination records
  • Wear loose clothing for easy access to the upper arm
  • You or your child will need to wait for 15-20 minutes at the vaccination site after being vaccinated.

 

     

