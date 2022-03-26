Drive-through vaccination sites open in Samoa vaccination campaign

The designated sites opened at 8am and will run until 2pm today.
The sites are located at:
- EPI blue building of the MOH opposite Seb and Rene Store at Motootua
- Malaefatu Park opposite Tanoa at Sogi
- SROS (Scientific Research Organization of Samoa Compound) at Papauta
- In-Front of Government Building at Matagialalua
- Vaitele Market
- SSFA Gym 1 at Tuanaimato
- SSFA Multi-Purpose Gym at Tuanaimato
- Apia Park - Car Park
The initiative will administer vaccinations including booster shoots for 18 years and above (minimum of 3 months since completing the last two doses of COVID-19 primary series vaccination), the Pfizer vaccination for children of 12 to 17 years old and the Pediatric Pfizer vaccination for children of 5 to 11 years old.
Members of the public are advised to follow Covid-19 protocols.
These include the following;
- Wearing masks is mandatory (adults and children)
- Must bring your vaccination card
- Ensure that you or your child has had breakfast and is well hydrated.
- Provide a copy of birth certificate or passport to confirm your vaccination records
- Wear loose clothing for easy access to the upper arm
- You or your child will need to wait for 15-20 minutes at the vaccination site after being vaccinated.