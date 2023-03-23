Driver charged over road accident which claimed life of six-year- old

The victim was hit by a car while walking home after school on Friday afternoon.

Tala Fou reports the incident occurred at Mulivai Safata.

Deputy Police Commissioner Papalii Monalisa Tiai Keti confirmed that the deceased was hit by a car while trying to cross the road.

She was immediately rushed to Motootua Hospital but she died from severe injuries.

The man was originally charged with negligent driving causing injury last Saturday, however police have changed the charge to negligent driving causing death.

His first court appearance is scheduled for 25 April.

The Police strongly advises parents to have children accompanied by an adult when walking to and from school. Another traffic accident killed a three-year-old child last week.

Police are also reminding drivers to be cautious and to drive carefully during busy mornings hours and when schools finish in the afternoons.