Election inquiry to look into votes for Samoans based overseas

It will also look at the mandatory 10 percent quota for women in parliament.

A public notice from the inquiry chair, Luafatasaga Tu'u'u Ieti Taulealo, has outlined the issues to be reviewed.

Recognising the contribution of Samoans abroad was an issue the ruling FAST party campaigned on during the April 2021 General Election.

The Samoa Observer reports the commission has to consult the public over the issues and make recommendations for ways to improve the electoral process.

The public notice said the commission will be seeking the public's view on traditional territorial constituencies, electoral offences and Electoral Court proceedings.

It will also look at political parties registration and party members, the electoral roll and other matters relating to elections.

The former Secretary of Samoa's Constitutional Convention, Feesago George Fepuleain, is the principal advisor to the Commission.

The nationwide consultations start this week [week starting June 13] in the Vaimauga District and Luafatasaga said there is also an opportunity for individuals who want to submit written submissions.