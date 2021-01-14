Employment opportunities in New Zealand for 700 Samoan RSE workers

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Labour, Pulotu Lyndon Chu Ling confirmed this in an interview with Savali News, adding that New Zealand has offered a total of 2000 employment opportunities for Pacific Island countries.

“Our workers are ready to fly out of the country this month and all necessary preparations for the workers are well set before they depart,” said Pulotu.

Recruitment preparations includes orientation programmemes to brief the workers on the regulations and work conditions, and to remind them that they represent the good image and reputation of Samoa in New Zealand, said Pulotu.

“There are four special flights scheduled to send off the workers starting on Sunday the 17th January, 21st January, 25th January and the last flight to fly out on the 29th of January.

The fifth group of RSE workers from Samoa will depart for New Zealand on the 26th of next month.

“There are no new recruits for this work season as New Zealand requested for the workers who repatriated earlier this year.

“This change of programme was because of the pandemic and workers are expected to start working as soon as they are released from quarantine.

“And also, our office already have these workers’ travel documents and all the needed information.”

Pulotu acknowledged the Government of New Zealand for the work opportunities as the world continue to battle with the pandemic.

Pulotu said that we are awaiting word from the Government of Australia for recruitment of our workers and preparations are ongoing to make sure we are ready when the opportunity arises.

The CEO also confirmed that seasonal workers in Australia will continue working towards the next work season until they complete their contracts.

