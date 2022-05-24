 

Entry permit into American Samoa from Samoa discussed

BY: Loop Pacific
10:55, May 24, 2022
Waiving the 30-day entry permit for Samoan citizens entering American Samoa is one of the matters before the Consul-General, Fata Brian Kaio.

He told Radio Polynesia his first meeting with the American Samoa Governor, Lemanu Peleti Mauga, emphasized the fraternal relations between the two Samoas.

Fata said Samoa's relationship with American Samoa is unique and very different from the other countries where it has diplomatic representation.

He said waiving the permit to ensure the Samoan people can enter the territory freely without having to go through the immigration process and with the opening of borders is a priority.

 

RNZ Pacific
American Samoa
Samoa
Travel requirements
