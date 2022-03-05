European Union supports initiatives with Samoa Victim Support Group

Support Programme II (CSSP II) supported a “Nofotane Women’s Seminar” on the 3rd and 4th March 2022 in Savaii.

The theme “Sustaining the Momentum: Rise Up to Build Families &

Communities” is to foster partnership and develop networks between village representatives (mentors) and the self-employed Nofotane women in creating a meaningful change in sustaining their income generating actions.

The workshop will support Nofotane women with training to foster creativity and innovations in order to gain better access to markets. This will enable the self-employed Nofotane women to grow their sales and generate a sustainable income to support their families with their small-scale businesses.

“The project enforces a key national objective towards the empowerment of communities and community groups,” said Peseta Noumea Simi, the National Authorizing Officer.

During the ongoing COVID pandemic, the Nofotane women catered for their families’ daily needs during these unprecedented times. In total, the project has benefitted more than six hundred women.

About 61% of the beneficiaries generated excess income to deposit as savings in their bank accounts. A quarter of the project’s beneficiaries established small-scaled businesses through a micro financing scheme with the local financial institutions.

The European Union Head of Section for Economic Growth, Investments and Agriculture, Barbara Riksen said, “The European Union is very excited that the project “Sustainable Income Generation & Self Employment of Nofotane Women” is generating positive changes in mindsets, away from stigmatizing women who marry into Samoan families outside their villages or communities. The European Union highlights the importance of equality between men and women as one of its founding values. It is encouraging to see how the villages and communities have embraced the changes in attitude and behaviour towards the Nofotane. This in return gives the Nofotane recognition and respect that they rightfully deserve”.

The SVSG Board member Georgina Lui said, “As the Chair of the SVSG Board, I congratulate the selected Nofotane Stars for being the courageous women that you have become. Remember, the Nofotane journey has just begun. With the gracious support of the European Union, we believe that the many rewarding outcomes under the Nofotane Project will continue to spill over into the future.”