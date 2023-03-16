FAST chair urges Opposition to reconsider petition against new MP

In a solemn address in Parliament yesterday, Laauli Leuatea Polataivao Fosi pleaded with the Leader of the Opposition to reconsider an electoral petition Human Rights Protection Party has lodged against the member for Vaimauga 3 constituency.

TV1 Samoa reports Laauli acknowledged that the new member Lautimuia Uelese Vaai left the session to see his lawyer.

However, he added that feelings and perceptions had changed since the appointment of Fonotoe Pierre Lauofo as the Leader of Opposition in the House.

He also alluded to the need for both parties to work together in harmony.

Fonotoe was very brief in his response saying that he wasn’t aware of what Laauli had raised but the HRPP party will put the matter on its agenda.

Parliament will reconvene on Tuesday, 30 April.

Photo credit file RNZ Pacific Caption: Samoa Parliament