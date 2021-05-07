FAST donors ‘shocked and disappointed’ at second Samoa election bid

Samoa's Head of State, Afioga Tuimalealiifano Vaaletoa Sualauvi, called for a fresh ballot after a dramatic series of events following the first election in early April.

The FAST Party looked set to topple the incumbent Human Rights Protection Party (HRPP), before a controversial interpretation of Samoa's gender quota law saw the HRPP granted an extra female MP.

Both major parties now hold 26 seats.

The announcement of a second election to be held on May 21 has frustrated voters in the country, who will have to travel to vote in their constituencies.

While they're not entitled to vote, Samoans living overseas have also been heavily involved in the election through fundraising for political parties.

FAST in particular has relied heavily on donations from the diaspora community.

Molioo Andrew Mowat is head of the FAST supporters group in the Australian city of Melbourne, which gave 200,000 tala ($AUD100,000) to the party.

"To be honest. I do feel sometimes it's gone to waste," Mr Molioo said.

"But on the positive side I feel that over all these years, the current HRPP government has never been challenged to this extent, by any party. So they were basically in the comfort zone all these years."

Mr Molioo said supporters in Australia would continue to back FAST if a second election is held.

But the party's leader, Fiame Naomi Mata'afa said the Head of State did not have the legal authority to call a second election until parliament sits for the first time and is unable to break the political deadlock.

She said FAST would challenge the re-election bid.

Photo source FAST Party Caption: FAST Party's leader, Fiame Naomi Mata'afa