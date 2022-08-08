Father Etuale to be first Bishop of American Samoa

The head of the Catholic Church in American Samoa, Bishop Peter Brown, announced a few days ago that Father Kolio Etuale, the current Chancellor and Parish Priest of Holy Family Parish Tafuna, has been chosen to be the Coadjutor Bishop of the Diocese of Samoa Pago Pago.

"With great joy and praise to God, the Diocese of Samoa Pago Pago announces the appointment of the first local priest to be chosen bishop for the Church in American Samoa," said Bishop Brown.

On August 4 - the Feast of St John Vianney - Pope Francis announced on Vatican Radio in Rome the appointment of 49-year-old Father Etuale to be Coadjutor Bishop of the Diocese.

"On the retirement of the present bishop, Bishop Peter Brown, Bishop-Elect Kolio Etuale will become bishop of the Diocese," the Diocese said.

Fr Etuale was educated by the Marist Brothers, graduated with a BA in Philosophy and Master of Divinity from Mt Angel Seminary, and was ordained as a priest in American Samoa in May 2003. He is currently completing his Doctorate in Pastoral Ministry.

He has worked extensively in parishes and schools throughout the Diocese for 19 years, also serving on different Diocesan organisations. He was appointed the Chancellor of the Diocese in 2021.