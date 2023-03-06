Fiji forensic pathologist assists Samoa police investigate fatal hit and run case

Deputy Police Commissioner Papalii Monalisa Tiai Keti says the forensic pathologist will revisit the crime scene, as well as review the deceased's file with the police.

Tala Fou reports Tuuau Maletino Motu's death made headlines as names of some politicians were implicated.

Papalii has confirmed that police have yet to find any clues to the incident.

However she says the case is still open and any information in relation to the incident is accepted.

Tuuau was found dead on the side of the road, at Vaitele on the night of Tuesday, 21 April 2021.

The then Deputy Commissioner Auapaau Logoitino Filipo confirmed Police were investigating the incident and believed a vehicle heading up the hill ran over Tuuau.

Two months after the death of the National University of Samoa student, Police released video footage of a minivan and appealed for the public’s help to identify the model to assist their investigations.

Following the release of the footage, Police said they interviewed numerous witnesses.

However, they said they had yet to attain any credible information that may assist with locating the driver and vehicle involved.

