Flight from Apia to Australia pulled

The Samoa Observer reports the flight was due to leave yesterday but the Ministry of Commerce Industry and Labour advised passengers of the postponement.

The ministry's Chief Executive Officer Pulotu Lyndon Chu Ling said they plan to inform "directly those who were scheduled to travel to make their way to attend a preparatory meeting".

Pulotu said there are other additional preparations that need to be undertaken by the departing seasonal workers, such as added health clearance before their new travel date is announced.

Meanwhile, a flight carrying seasonal workers for New Zealand left as scheduled on Tuesday.